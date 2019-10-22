Valanciunas will start but be on a minutes restriction in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Peter Edmiston of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas was cleared to play after nursing a foot injury during preseason play, but it appears he isn't exactly 100 percent yet. With the big man being limited as a result, look for rookie Brandon Clarke and Bruno Caboclo to see some additional minutes in Wednesday's opener.

More News
Our Latest Stories