Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will not return Sunday
Valanciunas (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Valanciunas painfully rolled his right ankle in the third quarter, which could end the center's season considering the Grizzlies have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Before exiting the contest he recorded nine points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 21 minutes. Should he miss extended time, look for Ivan Rabb to potentially get some starting minutes at center.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Needs help off court•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Massive output in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Cleared to play•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Probable for Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another big double-double in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Another strong showing in loss•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.