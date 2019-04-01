Valanciunas (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Valanciunas painfully rolled his right ankle in the third quarter, which could end the center's season considering the Grizzlies have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Before exiting the contest he recorded nine points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 21 minutes. Should he miss extended time, look for Ivan Rabb to potentially get some starting minutes at center.