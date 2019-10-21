Valanciunas (foot) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Heat, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.

Valanciunas had been nursing a foot injury throughout the preseason, but, as expected, he'll be available for Wednesday's opener. The veteran is penciled in as the Grizzlies' starting center -- a position he occupied down the stretch last season after he was traded to Memphis as part of the Marc Gasol deal.