Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Will play in opener
Valanciunas (foot) will play in Wednesday's season opener against the Heat, Omari Sankofa of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas had been nursing a foot injury throughout the preseason, but, as expected, he'll be available for Wednesday's opener. The veteran is penciled in as the Grizzlies' starting center -- a position he occupied down the stretch last season after he was traded to Memphis as part of the Marc Gasol deal.
