Valanciunas (not injury related) is expected to make his Grizzlies debut Saturday versus the Pelicans, but still needs to pass the team's physical, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The Grizzlies traded for Valanciunas along with CJ Miles and Delon Wright on Thursday in a deal centered around Marc Gasol. On the day of the trade he was set to return to the Raptors after spending nearly two months on the shelf due to a dislocated left thumb. Prior to the injury he was averaging a career low 18.8 minutes per game, but was performing highly efficiently when on the court. Once back into game shape, he could potentially see a bigger role in the Grizzlies' frontcourt, but it remains to be seen how they plan on incorporating the big man. Expect an update on his status for Saturday once his physical is complete.