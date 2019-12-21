Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Saturday
Valanciunas (foot) was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Valanciunas was considered questionable with right foot soreness, but he won't be suiting up Saturday. According to Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic, Brandon Clarke will still be coming off the bench, which could give Solomon Hill a starting opportunity.
