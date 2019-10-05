Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Won't play Sunday
Valanciunas (foot) will not play during Sunday's preseason game against Maccabi Haifa.
Valanciunas has been dealing with foot soreness, which has limited him in practice. The Grizzlies will keep him out in order to preserve his health.
