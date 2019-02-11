Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas: Yet to join new team
Valanciunas didn't participate in the Grizzlies' practice Monday, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports.
Valanciunas is still waiting for this immigration paperwork to be approved in the aftermath of Thursday's trade that sent him from Toronto to Memphis. The Grizzlies remain hopeful that Valanciunas' situation will be resolved in advance of Tuesday's game against the Spurs. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has already stated that he plans to stick with Ivan Rabb as the team's starting center for now, so Valanciunas may have to settle for a timeshare at the position initially rather than the 30-plus-minute role some may have expected following his acquisition.
