site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-jontay-porter-absent-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Grizzlies' Jontay Porter: Absent Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Porter (coach's decision) went unused during Thursday's loss to Detroit.
Porter has appeared in just nine games so far this season with the Grizzlies. The former Missouri Tiger has totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read