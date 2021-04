Porter (coach's decision) didn't appear Friday in the Grizzlies' 126-115 win over the Bulls.

Porter had missed the Grizzlies' previous four games with a sore right knee, but he received the green light to suit up for the front end of a back-to-back set. When healthy this season, the rookie big man hasn't been a regular part of head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, so Porter's lack of use Friday in a relatively close game doesn't come as a surprise.