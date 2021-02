Porter notched 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three blocks across 18 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Ignite.

Porter made his debut on Feb. 13 and has seen limited minutes, as he's logging just 14.9 minutes per tilt, but he's making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Expect him to see a steady increase in his minutes as the season progresses.