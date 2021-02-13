Porter (knee) posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 12 minutes for the G League's Memphis Hustle in their 114-102 win ove the Canton Charge on Thursday.

Porter made his first appearance in a game setting since March 16, 2018, when he was a freshman at Missouri. He then tore the ACL in his right knee that October, and re-tore the ACL again in March 2019 while rehabbing the injury. That didn't deter Porter from entering the 2019 NBA Draft, with the 21-year-old ultimately going unselected before he signed with the Grizzlies last spring. The Grizzlies chose to hold Porter out of action at both the NBA and G League level for the remainder of the 2019-20 season to aid his rehab, and though he was expected to enter the 2020-21 campaign healthy, he remained troubled by knee soreness once training camp began in December. Porter was finally cleared to play Thursday, and considering his nearly three-year layoff from competitive action, he was quite impressive. He should gradually have his minutes ramped up in the G League for the next month before getting the chance to make his NBA debut at some point after the All-Star break.