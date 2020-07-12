Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said that every member of the team, including Porter (knee), was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jenkins' confirmation that Porter was able to take part in 5-on-5 work suggests the undrafted rookie out of Missouri could have a chance at being available for his NBA debut when the Grizzlies restart their season July 31 versus the Trail Blazers in Orlando. Back on July 1, Jenkins told Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian that the Grizzlies will continue to evaluate Porter in 5-on-5 work over the next couple of weeks before formally deciding on his status. Even if he dresses for regular-season or postseason action, Porter likely won't be in store for anything more than garbage-time minutes while he remains buried on a deep Grizzlies frontcourt depth chart.