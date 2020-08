Porter (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Spurs.

Porter was taking part in five-on-five work during practices, so all signs are that he's healthy and can contribute if needed. That said, even if he dresses for regular-season or postseason action, Porter likely won't be in store for anything more than garbage-time minutes while he remains buried on a deep Grizzlies frontcourt depth chart.