site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-jontay-porter-out-for-season-opener | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Grizzlies' Jontay Porter: Out for season opener
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs.
The 21-year-old was sidelined throughout the preseason with the knee injury, so it's not much of a surprise he's unavailable Wednesday. It's unclear when Porter is expected to retake the court.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Answer some prop about the big games for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read