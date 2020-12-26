site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Jontay Porter: Out Saturday
Porter (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
A right knee injury is keeping Porter sidelined. It's unclear when he may be available.
