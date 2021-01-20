site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Jontay Porter: Out Wednesday
Porter (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
Porter will miss yet another game due to right knee soreness. It's still not clear when he could make his season debut.
