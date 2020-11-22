Porter agreed Sunday to re-sign with the Grizzlies on a three-year, $6 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Memphis declined Porter's $1.52 million team option for 2020-21 earlier this month, but the team was apparently always looking to retain the developmental big man on a long-term deal. Porter has yet to make his NBA debut after he effectively took a redshirt during his first professional season while he recovered from a severe knee injury that he suffered during his final year in college at Missouri. Though his medical history is concerning, the 6-foot-10 Porter is seen as an intriguing long-term prospect.