Porter signed a multi-year contract with the Grizzlies on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The younger brother of Michael Porter Jr., Jontay has battled through multiple severe knee injuries, which caused him to go undrafted out of Missouri in 2019. Porter has spent much of the season rehabbing, and he likely won't be back at full strength until training camp in advance of the 2020-21 season. The deal with the Grizzlies is guaranteed for the rest of the 2019-20 season, with a team option for 2020-21.