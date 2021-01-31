site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Jontay Porter: Sitting again Monday
Porter (knee) won't play Monday against the Spurs.
Porter will miss yet another game due to right knee soreness. A timetable for his season debut hasn't yet been announced.
