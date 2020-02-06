Grizzlies' Jordan Bell: Dealt to Memphis
Bell was traded from the Rockets to the Grizzlies on Thursday in exchange for Bruno Caboclo (knee), Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The deal also includes a second-round pick swap.
Bell, who was acquired from the Timberwolves in a four-team, 12-player trade earlier in the week, was never projected to play a huge role for the Rockets, so the team opted to send him to Memphis for Caboclo, who is on a cheaper deal. It's unclear what role the 25-year-old will play for the Grizzlies. Across 27 games this season, Bell is averaging 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.7 minutes.
