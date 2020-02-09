Grizzlies' Jordan Bell: Likely to play Sunday
Bell isn't listed on the Grizzlies' official injury report for Sunday's game against the Wizards and is expected to be available off the bench.
Bell was dealt for the second time in less than a week Thursday, as he joined the Grizzlies after coming over in a trade from the Rockets, whom he never played for. Per Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic, Bell took part in the Grizzlies' practice Saturday, so that should be enough for him to at least suit up Sunday. He's no lock to be included in coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, however, as the trio of Jonas Valanciunas, Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke will continue to absorb most of the minutes at either frontcourt spot.
