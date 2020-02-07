Grizzlies' Jordan Bell: Won't play Friday
Bell (not injury related) won't be available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Sain of Sports Illustrated reports.
Bell will take a couple days to join the Grizzlies after being traded twice this week. The 24-year-old was traded from the Timberwolves to the Rockets on Tuesday, only to be flipped to the Grizzlies ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. Bell averaged 8.7 minutes with Minnesota and is unlikely to be a significant factor in Memphis' rotation.
