Goodwin will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Grizzlies are a little healthier coming out of the All-Star break, but Goodwin figures to see some minutes with the second unit. He had a solid showing in his last outing against the Bucks on Feb. 15, scoring 11 points with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one three-pointer.