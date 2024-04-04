Goodwin finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 111-101 win over the Bucks.

Goodwin has scored in double digits in two of his last three appearances, and he seems to have carved a role off the bench in a depleted Memphis team that doesn't have much to play for in the final 10 days of the regular season. He could be a streaming option in deep formats, but other than that, his bench role doesn't provide a lot of upside.