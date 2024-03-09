Goodwin is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to left Achilles soreness.
The injuries continue to pile up in Memphis, and they usually tend to err on the side of caution. Luke Kennard (knee) and GG Jackson (knee) are both questionable after missing Friday's game versus Atlanta, and they could see heavy minutes if they get the green light with Goodwin expected to sit.
