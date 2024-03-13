Goodwin provided eight points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 109-97 victory over Washington.

Goodwin served up a nice multi-category performance Tuesday, rewarding anyone who picked him up off waivers. While he has been a relatively consistent source of production, his presence on the court is uncertain, given he is only eligible to play a handful of games down the stretch. He is worth considering if and when he plays but as we have seen over the past two weeks, the Grizzlies are not afraid to rule him out very late in the piece.