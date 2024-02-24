Goodwin (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 101-95 loss to the Clippers.

Despite starting in the Grizzlies' final game before the All-Star break in a Feb. 15 win over the Bucks and averaging 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 26.5 minutes in first two games with Memphis after signing a 10-day deal, Goodwin surprisingly found himself outside of the rotation Friday. The return of Derrick Rose (ankle) from a one-game absence played a part in Goodwin's exclusion from the rotation, though head coach Taylor Jenkins also made a lineup change featuring Luke Kennard as the team's de facto starting point guard. Jenkins' frequent rotation changes as well as Goodwin's status as a player on a 10-day deal will make the 25-year-old's minutes and production difficult to trust on a game-by-game basis, even while Memphis remains without multiple key players due to injury.