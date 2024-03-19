Goodwin is on a G League assignment and won't play for the Grizzlies in Monday's game versus Sacramento.

Goodwin has suited up in three of the Grizzlies' past five contests, averaging 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 25.0 minutes per game. He's nearing his season limit for the number of games that he's able to be active as a two-way player, so Goodwin could be in store for additional absences over the final month of the season.