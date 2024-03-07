Goodwin is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the 76ers.
Goodwin should be active after sitting out Monday's game, so he could be viewed as a potential streaming option in deep leagues for those seeking some dimes and defensive stats.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Sitting Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Strong defensive effort Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Making another start•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Inks two-way deal•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Held out of rotation Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Coming off bench•