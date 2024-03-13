Goodwin will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Goodwin is being replaced in the starting lineup by Scotty Pippen, and it'll be interesting to see how many minutes Goodwin earns as a reserve. He's a slightly risky target without the starter designation.
