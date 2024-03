Goodwin (Achilles) has officially been ruled out for Sunday's matchup in Oklahoma City, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

No surprise here, as Goodwin was officially deemed doubtful for the contest. In his absence, the recently signed DeJon Jarreau, will be the lone backup for Luke Kennard at point guard. Goodwin's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday versus the Wizards.