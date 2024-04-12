Goodwin is starting Friday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Goodwin was held out of Wednesday's clash against the Cavs to ensure he stayed below his limit of active games as a two-way player, but he'll be back in action Friday evening. He should see plenty of chances considering the Grizzlies have 13 players listed out on the injury report.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Pulls down 19 rebounds•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Double-doubles in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Transferred to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Jordan Goodwin: Starting vs. Spurs•