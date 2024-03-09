Goodwin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Goodwin has been inactive for the past two games for Memphis as the team looks to save his two-way player's active games played, but he's likely going to see heavy minutes Friday with both Luke Kennard (knee) and G.G. Jackson (knee) sidelined.
