Goodwin closed Friday's 122-92 loss to the Trail Blazers with 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 34 minutes.

The Grizzlies' mess of a depth chart continues to be a source of frustration for fantasy players, but Goodwin at least is showing that he can be a reliable defensive contributor. The 25-year-old guard has started three of the last five games, sitting out the other two as Memphis keeps an eye on his game count, and during those contests he's averaged 8.7 points, 6.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 threes.