Goodwin amassed five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Friday's 99-92 loss to Atlanta.

Goodwin returned to action after sitting out the two previous games. Despite moving straight into the starting lineup, Goodwin failed to deliver for anyone who streamed him in. With no assurance he even plays the next games, Goodwin makes for a tough hold, no matter the format.