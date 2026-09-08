Hawkins was traded to the Grizzlies on Tuesday along with Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick and a future second-round pick swap in exchange for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hawkins' departure doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Will Guillory of The Athletic notes that the Pelicans had been looking to move on from the 24-year-old. Hawkins averaged just 5.1 points in 51 regular-season appearances last season, and moving his $7 million salary helps New Orleans create the necessary financial flexibility to finalize its deal with Bennedict Mathurin. Hawkins will get a fresh start in Memphis, though he'll need to earn a spot in a crowded backcourt rotation before emerging as a fantasy option.