Christopher was sent to Memphis in a five-team trade that sent Dillon Brooks to Houston, the Grizzlies announced.
Christopher appeared in 64 games last season in Houston, averaging 5.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 12.3 minutes. He'll face an uphill battle in claiming a spot in the Grizzlies rotation.
