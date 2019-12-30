Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: 0-for-5 from deep
Jackson posted 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes of G League action during Friday's 91-80 victory over Sioux Falls.
It was not Jackson's best shooting night, as he went 4-for-13 from the field and came up empty on all five attempts from beyond the arc. Jackson has not been the same scorer he was earlier in the season as of late. Ever since he missed a pair of games due to suspension, the 22-year-old has yet to post 20 points or more in his last five games, something he did routinely to begin the year. During the same span, he shot 34.1 percent from the field. He'll look to right the ship his next time out Monday against the G League Clippers.
