Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Continues solid start to March
Jackson finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one board, four assists, and one steal in 20 minutes of a 120-115 loss to Orlando on Tuesday.
Jackson scored in double figures for the fifth straight game while also providing one of his team's highlights of the night when he showed off a series of fakes to reach the basket for the bucket despite the foul. Jackson has had a solid month of March, and but what made this outing unique was the efficiency he showed from the floor, getting the job done despite taking fewer than 10 shots in the contest.
