Jackson provided 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Friday's 121-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Jackson has emerged as a vital component for the team due to the absence of Jaren Jackson (knee) and Brandon Clarke (quad). The Grizzlies seem content to bring him in with the second unit, which keeps his salary low in DFS play. While Memphis continues to deal with losses in the frontcourt, Jackson is a viable budget pick in all formats.