Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Delivers 16 points off the bench
Jackson provided 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Friday's 121-96 loss to the Mavericks.
Jackson has emerged as a vital component for the team due to the absence of Jaren Jackson (knee) and Brandon Clarke (quad). The Grizzlies seem content to bring him in with the second unit, which keeps his salary low in DFS play. While Memphis continues to deal with losses in the frontcourt, Jackson is a viable budget pick in all formats.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 19 against Brooklyn•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 16 against Atlanta•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: No minutes spike sans JJ, Clarke•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Plays 12 minutes in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Sees first NBA minutes with Grizz•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Returns to NBA•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.