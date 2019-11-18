Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Double-double in win
Jackson dropped 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 125-110 win over Stockton.
Jackson was a force in the paint Friday, tallying 10 boards and two blocks, but he also found success on the outside, nailing a pair of three-pointers. As long as Jackson remains in the G League, his contributions will be welcomed by his squad, as his plus-27 net rating led the team Friday.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.