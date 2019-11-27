Jackson scored 23 points (11-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added five rebounds, five steals, one assist and one block during Monday's 119-96 G League win over the Red Claws.

Jackson posted a solid overall shooting performance, though he did not find much success from beyond the arc, hitting just one of six attempts. He helped out on the defensive end as well, snagging a season-high five steals with a block along with it.