Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Drops 30 on Northern Arizona
Jackson scored 30 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds two assists and one steal across 26 minutes of G League action during Thursday's 130-104 victory over Northern Arizona.
Jackson has been a scoring machine for the Hustle this season, and he's now scored 22 point or more in his last six contests. Thursday's game was Jackson's most efficient as well, needing just 17 shots from the field to reach 30 points, which was also a season high.
