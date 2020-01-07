Jackson tallied 35 points (12-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 145-136 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Jackson's 35 points marked a new season high, as did his 26 field goal attempts. His efforts were not enough, however, as the Hustle failed to play effective defense in this one, allowing 145 points to the G League Wolves. Jackson's high usage was a result to the Hustle losing one of its leading scorers in Yuta Watanabe to an eye injury during the second quarter. It's unclear how much time Watanabe might miss, though Jackson's fantasy value may continue to benefit from extra shooting volume in the meantime.