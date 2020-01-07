Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Drops 35 points in 33 minutes
Jackson tallied 35 points (12-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 145-136 loss to the Iowa Wolves.
Jackson's 35 points marked a new season high, as did his 26 field goal attempts. His efforts were not enough, however, as the Hustle failed to play effective defense in this one, allowing 145 points to the G League Wolves. Jackson's high usage was a result to the Hustle losing one of its leading scorers in Yuta Watanabe to an eye injury during the second quarter. It's unclear how much time Watanabe might miss, though Jackson's fantasy value may continue to benefit from extra shooting volume in the meantime.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Records double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Struggling since suspension•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Productive in return to G League lineup•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Won't play Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Drops 30 on Northern Arizona•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...