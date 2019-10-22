Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Fourth-year option declined
The Grizzlies informed Jackson on Monday that they would decline his $8.93 million fourth-year option for 2020-21, Peter Edmiston of The Athletic reports.
Though the Grizzlies bought low on the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft when they acquired him from Phoenix in July, it became clear the organization wasn't overly invested in Jackson after he wasn't invited to training camp and was instead assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle to begin the 2019-20 campaign. Jackson will get the opportunity to play steady minutes with the Hustle and is eligible to be recalled to the NBA at any point this season, but it'll probably take a slew of injuries before he logs meaningful minutes with the Grizzlies. Jackson will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
