Jackson tallied 26 points (8-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 39 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 116-110 victory over Northern Arizona.

Jackson launched 13 threes, hitting six of them in what was a solid shooting night overall. His 10 assists earned him his fifth double-double of the year. Jackson is averaging 22.1 points on 49.0 percent shooting along with 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals.