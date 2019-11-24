Jackson tallied 25 points (9-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-111 G League win over the Blue.

Jackson's strong G League season continued Friday with his second double-double of the year. He continued his efficient shooting from beyond the arc as well, going 4-for-8. On the season, Jackson is shooting 54.5 percent from three and 48.4 percent from the field.