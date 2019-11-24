Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Leads team in scoring
Jackson tallied 25 points (9-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 113-111 G League win over the Blue.
Jackson's strong G League season continued Friday with his second double-double of the year. He continued his efficient shooting from beyond the arc as well, going 4-for-8. On the season, Jackson is shooting 54.5 percent from three and 48.4 percent from the field.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Posts another strong performance•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Assigned to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Fourth-year option declined•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Starting season in G League•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Traded to Grizzlies•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...