Jackson posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 140-112 loss to the Rockets.

Coming off three straight double-digit scoring outings in which he converted at a 53.3 percent clip from the field, Jackson looked like a good bet to take on an increased role while Jaren Jackson (knee) joined Brandon Clarke (quadriceps) in street clothes Wednesday. Jackson ultimately noticed no real uptick in playing time and saw his scoring production drop off, as coach Taylor Jenkins instead gave more run to the likes of De'Anthony Melton (24 minutes), John Konchar (17 minutes) and Yuta Watanabe (16 minutes). Watanabe's elevated run in particular looked to be mostly a product of the blowout, so Jackson could have an opportunity to push for a 25-to-30-minute role in more competitive games while Jackson and Clarke are both expected to remain out for multiple weeks.