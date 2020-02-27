Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: No minutes spike sans JJJ, Clarke
Jackson posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 140-112 loss to the Rockets.
Coming off three straight double-digit scoring outings in which he converted at a 53.3 percent clip from the field, Jackson looked like a good bet to take on an increased role while Jaren Jackson (knee) joined Brandon Clarke (quadriceps) in street clothes Wednesday. Jackson ultimately noticed no real uptick in playing time and saw his scoring production drop off, as coach Taylor Jenkins instead gave more run to the likes of De'Anthony Melton (24 minutes), John Konchar (17 minutes) and Yuta Watanabe (16 minutes). Watanabe's elevated run in particular looked to be mostly a product of the blowout, so Jackson could have an opportunity to push for a 25-to-30-minute role in more competitive games while Jackson and Clarke are both expected to remain out for multiple weeks.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Plays 12 minutes in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Sees first NBA minutes with Grizz•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Returns to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Drops 35 points in 33 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Records double-double in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...