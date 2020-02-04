Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Plays 12 minutes in victory
Jackson totaled four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 12 minutes during Monday's 96-82 victory over Detroit.
Jackson remained active Monday but could not replicate his numbers from the previous game. The Grizzlies welcomed back both Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke which resulted in a reduced role for Jackson. It is unclear whether he will remain a part of the every-night rotation moving forward. No matter the outcome, Jackson is unlikely to have any value outside of the deepest formats.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Sees first NBA minutes with Grizz•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Returns to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Scores 23 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Drops 35 points in 33 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Records double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Jackson: Struggling since suspension•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...