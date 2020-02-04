Jackson totaled four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 12 minutes during Monday's 96-82 victory over Detroit.

Jackson remained active Monday but could not replicate his numbers from the previous game. The Grizzlies welcomed back both Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke which resulted in a reduced role for Jackson. It is unclear whether he will remain a part of the every-night rotation moving forward. No matter the outcome, Jackson is unlikely to have any value outside of the deepest formats.